media release: On Tuesday, August 13, Detective Kelly Dougherty is hosting a Domestic Abuse Resource Meet and Greet at the Pinney Branch of the Madison Public Library. Sadly, domestic abuse affects many members of our community in a very real and direct manner. It affects even more members of our community indirectly.

Aside from her own considerable experience investigating domestic violence, Detective Doughtery has also brought together experts and advocates from the District Attorney's Crime Response Team, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), and the Rape Crisis Center to lend their perspectives and answer questions from the community.

Regardless of your proximity to domestic violence (survivor, advocate, loved one, neighbor) we hope that you can find something at this event to help someone break the cycle and find safety. Thank you for considering attending!

This event will be held on Tuesday, August 13, from 6PM until 8PM, at the Pinney Branch of the Madison Public Library (516 Cottage Grove Rd). Many thanks to Detective Dougherty, the event contributors, and the Library for helping make this happen. Light refreshments provided by the Madison Community Policing Foundation.