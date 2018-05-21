Domesticated Threads: Sewing Small Containers

press release: Domesticated Threads I: Embroidery: May 14, 6:30-8:30pm

Ages 15+

Register HERE, maximum 12 participants

Come learn ten stitches, basic and not-so basic. Then design a patch to decorate your backpack or jeans, or to incorporate into a project for the Domesticated Threads II workshop. We’ll make a good start on the project, although it’s unlikely you’ll finish completely during the workshop.

Note: Domesticated Threads I and II are designed as a series, but can be taken as stand-alone workshops.

Domesticated Threads II: Sewing Small Containers: May 21, 6:30-8:30pm

Ages 15+

Register HERE, maximum 12 participants

Learn how to design and sew a small fabric wallet, cell phone case, lined Japanese style lunch bag, pencil case or other container. It’s nice to take the first Domesticated Threads workshop so that you can incorporate embroidery into this project but it’s absolutely not necessary. If possible bring about a half yard of non stretchy fabric (could be from old clothes or other found fabric), thread, small scissor and other sewing equipment. This workshop will include optional use of a sewing machine.

Note: Domesticated Threads I and II are designed as a series, but can be taken as stand-alone workshops.

Hannah O'Hare Bennett grew up on a small organic farm in Kansas, where she was in constant contact with the textures of the natural world. After studying printmaking in college, she returned to farming as a career. Eventually she realized that she approached the work as if it were a personal art project, an ultimately inefficient way to grow food. As a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, she learned how to knit and saw beautiful weavings made by local people, and a seed of what would become her career in fiber based arts was planted. Then, as a graduate student, she encountered hand paper making, an art form that holds infinite possibilities. Ultimately, her work emerges from the tactile and obsessive labor of farming, and the patterns and textures of the midwestern landscape. She exhibits work around the country, teaches workshops, and takes on custom dye, quilting and paper projects, as well as working part time as a substitute in Dane county public schools.

ABOUT THE RESIDENCY: Domesticated: A Fiber Arts Studio inspired by a Wild World Bigger, brighter, softer, piebald, cuter, tamer, sweeter, less spiny, more compact: these are some of the characteristics that plants and animals develop as they become domesticated by human beings. Think of the difference between your pet dog and a wolf. During this residency, we will create works of art inspired by nature and domesticated nature. Objects will expand or shrink, grow harder or softer, explode outward or bind shut, become evenly patterned or patchy, spikier or smoother or more noticeable or more camouflaged. A book will go feral, extending longer and longer over two months. Sewing pins will sprout strange vegetation and disperse across the walls, spreading like milkweed. We will make paper from plant material and old rags, learn embroidery patterns and then let them go wild, and much more.

The root word of domestication is domus, which means home or hearth. This studio will reflect my own home, and I hope that visitors will be able to feel at home themselves. Make a cup of tea, bring a book or a project and nestle in for the afternoon. Additionally, this residency will emphasize reusing and recycling materials, but also conscious decision making around when new materials are the best choice.