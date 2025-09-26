Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. General admission: $20; Students: Free (ticket required)

media release: Maritza Figueroa-Garibay and Austin Richey together comprise the Detroit-based electronic music duo, Dominant Hand. Dominant Hand is an ambient sound group that uses both homemade and modular synthesizers, CMYK and video media, and built environments to create electronic soundscapes that reflect local cultures, politics, and social networks in Detroit, MI.