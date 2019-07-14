press release: – “Our wings are small, but the ripples of the heart are infinite.” (Amit Ray) On July 14, the ripples created by five-year-old Dominic May will continue as the charitable fund started in his honor, Dominic’s Ripple, hosts Dominic’s Kick-off at Keva Sports Center in Middleton. Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of a new police dog for the Madison Police Department.

Dominic was just five-years-old when he was hit by a car and killed on July 13, 2018, in Madison. Shortly before the accident, he met Madison Police Chief Mike Koval and shared his dream to become a police officer when he grew up. That dream is now being kept alive in a different way. After the accident his family set up a fund that would give others a chance to make a positive impact in their communities and chose to raise money for the purchase of a new police dog as the fund’s first cause.

Dominic’s Kick-off at Keva, a family-oriented event, will include a soccer clinic by the Madison 56ers soccer club, face painting, balloon twisting, music, food, a silent auction, and a dunk tank with Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Chief Mike Koval and others.

“Dominic was full of love for the things he was able to enjoy in this community, including experiences like meeting Chief Koval,” said Dominic’s mother, Meghan May. “Little did we know the law enforcement community would be with us during our family’s darkest moment last year. The support they’ve offered us, and learning how Dominic impacted their lives, made our resolve even stronger to celebrate his life in a way that would help others. We are excited to see how Dominic’s Ripple can give back to Madison.”

In addition to Dominic’s Kick-off event, the Mays organized a backpack drive last August to assist at-risk children with ensuring they had new school supplies. Another drive is planned for this fall as well.

Tickets: Pre-sale $15, Day of $20, kids five and younger are free