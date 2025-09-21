Dominika Zamara & Agnieszka Kosmecka

media release: Join the Polish community for the exquisite musical celebration of the 1000 anniversary of the important milestone in Poland's history, the coronation of the first Polish king.

The program will feature a variety of music from classics like Frederic Chopin to contemporary composers such as internationally renowned Wies ł aw Rentowski. The concert will also include two works never performed in the US and a world premiere of the HYMNUS PRO MILLENNIO CORONAE POLONICAE written by the Italian composer, Tiziano Bedetti.

Our performers include Dominica Zamara (soprano) and Agnieszka Kosmecka (organist). Both artists studied music in Poland but now reside in Italy and the US respectively. Dominika Zamara moved to Italy to study Bel Canto, where she quickly gained recognition as "soprano eccezionale" (exceptional soprano) and now, she performs prolifically around the world. Agnieszka Kosmecka received her PhD in organ music from the Paderewski Academy of Music in Poznan (Poland). She also participated in various organ competitions and performed in Europe and North America.

The concert will take place in the magnificent Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee ( 2333 South 6th Street, Milwaukee (corner of 6th Street and W. Lincoln Ave). Sept 21, 2025 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

This event is sponsored by the Polish American Congress Wisconsin Division, an all-volunteer organization. Proceeds will support educational programs and cultural events.

Admission is $25 per person, free for children under 15. BUY TICKETS ONLINE at www.pacwisconsin.com

Direct sales at https://pacw. betterworld.org/events/ millenium-concert-2

Tickets will be available at the door at the same price.