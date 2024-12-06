Dominika Zamara & Katherine Turner

media release: Dominika Zamara (opera soprano) and Katherine Turner (classical pianist)

Christmas, opera arias, sacred music concert, music of Chopin and Mozart; Holiday songs sung in Italian and Polish

Cost: $10 tickets sold at the door; cash and check only. Children 12 years old or younger will be admitted for free.

Organizers and sponsors: Mad-Pol K.A. and by Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin-Madison www.phcwi-madison.org

This will be the first time that Dominika will perform in Madison. This concert is part of her USA tour which will include two other concerts in Wisconsin.

Dominika is a Polish born, now residing in Italy opera singer. Please find more info and videos of her performances all over the world at:

www.dominikazamara.eu