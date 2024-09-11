media release: Don Ardell will provide personal perspectives on most of the topics that make life interesting, including but not limited to politics, sex, religion, superstition, free-thought, reason, exuberance, athleticism, happiness and joy, aging and death, personal liberties, and the meaning of life. Other areas will also be addressed, based upon audience comments and questions. The session is designed to be enjoyable, thought-provoking, respectful and even humorous.

Reservations are required, as space is limited. To register for programs, call (608) 266‑6581 or email seniorcenter@ cityofmadison.com

Donald B. Ardell, Ph.D., wrote the best-seller which sparked the wellness movement in the mid-1979s, “High Level Wellness: An Alternative to Doctors, Drugs and Disease.” He has authored 14 others since, the two latest being Not Dead Yet: 56 Tips for Thriving and Flourishing in Later Life and Freedom from Religion in 30 Days. He is the founder of the philosophy and lifestyle REAL wellness and publisher of the REAL Wellness Report (870 editions since 1984). A seven-time world triathlon champion, he continues to excel in competitions, specifically singles pickleball. He views ample daily exercise, important at any age, vital in later life.