media release: Don Davisimo is a singer-songwriter from Mount Horeb. He actually attended an earlier show at The Bridle Barn and then reached out after including some links to his Bandcamp site. "Come On, Girl" was stuck in replay for a couple days so we asked him to come on out to The Bridle Barn for a show!

Bring your lawn chairs! DOORS OPEN AT 6:00PM -- Music at 7:00PM Bit of Briana food truck will be here and beverages will be available. (No carry-in, please.)