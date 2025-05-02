media release:

Don Giovanni

By W.A. Mozart

May 2 & 4, 2025

Overture Hall

Sung in Italian with projected English translations

According to his not-so-little black book, Don Giovanni has seduced thousands of women across Europe. Over the course of a scandalous few days, his misadventures come back to literally haunt him, as Mozart's brilliant score whirls people in and out of the Don's midst.

Don Giovanni has thrilled and scandalized audiences from its first note to its last for centuries. Don't miss its return to Madison for the first time in 12 years!

Starring Charles Eaton, Katerina Burton, Emily Fons, Sachie Ueshima, Andrew Stenson, Jeremiah Sanders, and Andrew Potter. Conducted by John DeMain; directed by Fenlon Lamb.

Madison Opera's 24/25 season brings our signature theatrical blend of both classic and newer works. From Rossini's comic The Barber of Seville to Piazzolla's striking María de Buenos Aires and Mozart's phenomenal Don Giovanni, this is a season you do not want to miss.

See all three operas for as little as $69 and be guaranteed dates on your calendar for the chance to laugh, the chance to be moved, and above all the chance to feel the human connection that only happens when we share opera together.

Subscriptions may be purchased at madisonopera.org or over the phone at 608-238-8085. To be mailed a physical brochure, please send us an email.

Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 pm

Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2:30 pm