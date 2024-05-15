media release: John Prine is widely cited as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation. He is known for his unique and often humorous lyrics about life, love, and current events, as well as serious songs with social commentary.

Prine was simply an incredible songwriter that has produced 26 albums and won 5 Grammy awards. He also wrote number 1 country hits for George Strait and Don Williams.

This is a tribute to one of America’s best singer/songwriters performed by the Don Harvey Duo. Don doesn’t pretend to look like John Prine or even sound just like John, but the passion and love for the music comes through in each performance. Hear iconic songs like “Angel From Montgomery”, “Hello In There”, “Illegal Smile”, In Spite Of Ourselves”, “Paradise” and many more.

The Don Harvey Duo is from LaCrosse Wisconsin. They play quality original music, and songs you’ve heard before . . . like you’ve never heard them before. (great songs re-imagined) Don won the KVAMA/Larryfest Songwriting Contest in 2008.

Here's what people are saying:

“These guys always bring humor and joy to a performance because of their sincere enjoyment of playing acoustic music.”

“They have an upbeat positive vibe”.

“They play the soundtrack of our lives”.

"Don has a clean guitar sound and sings with so much soul".

"A rock-solid duo that isn't loud". “They sing all the songs we love”.

"You might not think that an acoustic guitar and hand drums would work together but it works so well".

“They’re too good not to be heard”