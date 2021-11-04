press release: DON JUAN

By Molière (translated by Richard Wilbur)

Directed by Mark H.

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

The notorious rake Don Juan defies conventional morality with his scandalous affairs, deceitful behavior, and blasphemy. Accompanied by his faithful but reluctant servant Sganarelle, Don Juan tries to stay one step ahead of scorned lovers, vengeful brothers, a disappointed father, and evil spirits intent on his destruction. Can the libertine’s soul be redeemed or do the gates of Hell beckon?

Director Mark H. leads cast members Ashley Alberte, Reez Bailey, Francis Faye, Joseph Green, Allison Hesselberg, Trygve L. Lebakken, Liam McCarthy, Hana Schuricht, Jacob Shipley, and Ryan Siddell in an inventive production of the classic Molière play.

Content Warning: This play contains mature content including physical violence and suggestive themes.

Please Note: Due to COVID-19, face coverings are required in all UW-Madison campus buildings. UW-Madison does not have a vaccination requirement for attendance. Actors will be unmasked during the performance. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

Performances will be held November 4-21, 2021, in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706

Ticket Prices: $25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.