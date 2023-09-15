Don Tubesing reception

× Expand Don Tubesing/courtesy Madison Christian Community A sculpture of a kneeling person. "Adam," a sculpture by Don Tubesing.

media release: Understanding that beauty lifts our spirits—especially during these times, members of the Madison Christian Community invite you to experience peace, contemplation, grace, dignity and liberty viewing stone sculptures now on exhibit in the Shalom Gallery of Madison Christian Community, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison.

Open hours for experiencing the spirit-lifting viewing are:

3 - 5 PM Friday September 15

3 - 6 PM Saturday September 16 with an artist talk at 4:30 and refreshments available.

1 – 5 PM Saturday September 23--and celebrate the Equinox walking the Labyrinth.

Poems of Praise and Promise in Stone is the theme of Don Tubesing’s stone sculptures. Neighbors-near and far-are invited in to share the joy and magnificence of the diverse sculptures and ponder the soul-touching poetry during the open house hours scheduled in September.

Don writes, in the companion booklet, personal reflections on carving sculptures. “Stones tell Stories. They record the history of our lifetimes, giving voice to the pains and the joys that have taught us how to live, giving breath to our hearts.”

After a forty-year career writing and publishing books, in 1996 Don Tubesing’s wife-Nancy Loving Tubesing, gave him a unique Christmas gift--a workshop that provided a 500 lb. block of marble and shared all the tools and taught the necessary skills for sculpting. “For ten days that July, outdoors in the Colorado Mountains, with 30 other semi-delirious people, I experienced a wonderous, albeit somewhat unorthodox, spiritual adventure-I was converted!”

Treasures from a quarter century of carving a variety of stone from around the country-and the world- are on exhibit now at the Madison Christian Community Shalom Gallery, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison. More information is available on the website: themcc.net Or, call 608-836-1455 to set another viewing time.