press release: Seven breakups. Seven makeups. Told non-sequentially, critically acclaimed playwright Don Zolidis’ debut novel, The Seven Torments of Amy and Craig is a brutally funny, bittersweet taste of the unique yet universal experience of first love. Zolidis' sharp, punchy voice and morbidly humorous snapshots of Craig’s unfortunate love life make for an engaging and heartfelt read sure to resonate with teen readers.