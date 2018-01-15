Donate to Skate

January 15, 2018, Hartmeyer Ice Arena - 1834 Commercial Ave.

Hartmeyer Ice Arena will be donating ALL admission fees to Dane County Humane Society! Skaters can also bring in an item to donate and have their admission fee waived. Checkout our WISH LIST to see what DCHS is currently in need of!

Bring your friends and family..it's a great cause for the ones with paws!