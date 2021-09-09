Donation Drive to Assist Afghan Families

media release: Madison College is partnering with the Ho-Chunk Nation to collect personal items for the Afghan refugees.

The college is hosting a drive-thru donation event on Friday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health and Technology Building, 1705 Hoffman St. (Truax Campus). Donated items may also be dropped off at any Madison College campus from now until Sept. 17.

NEEDED ITEMS - ALL NEW CONDITION:

Clothing and footwear (all sizes)

Personal hygiene items

Backpacks and luggage

Baby items

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

MADISON

Commercial Ave. Campus - 2125 Commercial Ave. (Welcome Desk)

Goodman South Campus - 2429 Perry St. (Welcome Desk)

Truax Campus - 1701 Wright St. (Room C1430)

EAST

Fort Atkinson Campus - 827 Banker Rd. (Welcome Desk)

Watertown Campus - 1300 W. Main St. (Welcome Desk)

NORTH

Portage Campus - 330 W. Collins St. (Welcome Desk)

Reedsburg Campus - 300 Alexander Ave. (Welcome Desk)