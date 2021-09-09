Donation Drive to Assist Afghan Families
to
media release: Madison College is partnering with the Ho-Chunk Nation to collect personal items for the Afghan refugees.
The college is hosting a drive-thru donation event on Friday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health and Technology Building, 1705 Hoffman St. (Truax Campus). Donated items may also be dropped off at any Madison College campus from now until Sept. 17.
NEEDED ITEMS - ALL NEW CONDITION:
- Clothing and footwear (all sizes)
- Personal hygiene items
- Backpacks and luggage
- Baby items
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
MADISON
Commercial Ave. Campus - 2125 Commercial Ave. (Welcome Desk)
Goodman South Campus - 2429 Perry St. (Welcome Desk)
Truax Campus - 1701 Wright St. (Room C1430)
EAST
Fort Atkinson Campus - 827 Banker Rd. (Welcome Desk)
Watertown Campus - 1300 W. Main St. (Welcome Desk)
NORTH
Portage Campus - 330 W. Collins St. (Welcome Desk)
Reedsburg Campus - 300 Alexander Ave. (Welcome Desk)