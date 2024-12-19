media release: By their name you might assume that The DONJUANS rely merely on their good looks. However, you will be impressed to know that the group includes two GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriters, DON HENRY and JON VEZNER. Their song, “Where’ve You Been” (recorded by Kathy Mattea) was the first song in country music history to sweep all major song of the year honors including the GRAMMY®, ACM®, CMA, and the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International (NSAI) awards