media release: USA | 2001 | 35mm | 113 min.

Director: Richard Kelly

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze

Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a troubled high schooler who narrowly misses a plummeting jet engine after it lands in his suburban bedroom. Then, his life is beset by a series of strange visions involving a prophet in a grim bunny suit. Like no other movie, writer/director Kelly’s stunning first feature and bona-fide cult smash is a mixture of teen angst dramas, small-town satire and time-bending science-fiction. The eclectic cast also includes Swayze as a sleazy motivational speaker and Barrymore (who also produced the movie) as a sympathetic teacher. A newly struck 35mm print of Donnie Darko’s original theatrical release version will be shown.

