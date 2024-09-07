from the Activist Calendar: Sat. S ept. 7 12:30 – 2:30 pm James Reeb UCC (2147 E. Johnson St.) Don't Agonize, Organize: A Mass Meeting about White People's Role in 2024! At Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) , we mobilize white people because we believe we have an important responsibility to organize our communities away from racism and into movements for change. In the face of the many crises of the world right now, it can feel like nothing we do is as big as what’s needed. But this year, we don’t have to do everything– we have to do our part. Join SURJ for an in-person Mass Meeting in Madison where we’ll make sense of how we got here, get clear on the role of white people in growing movements for racial and economic justice, and commit to action. We’re excited to meet you, share a meal, and build a better world together! For more info, visit: https://www.mobilize.us/surj/ event/652882/