media release: Don’t Dress For Dinner centers around not-so-happily married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. As Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse whilst Jacqueline is away, he arranges for a personal chef to prepare gourmet delights and arranges for his best friend, Robert, to come to the house to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.

This production may not be appropriate for younger children due to language and innuendo. While we will not age-restrict attendance, we encourage you to review the production synopsis.

Performances will be held in the VACT Theater at 103 Lincoln Street, Verona:

Thursday, February 10, 7:30pm

Friday, February 11, 7:30pm

Saturday February 12, 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Thursday, February 17, 7:30pm

Friday, February 18, 7:30pm

Saturday February 19, 2:00 and 7:30pm

Some roles in the show are double casted so please check our cast list here.:

Green Cast: Feb 10 @ 7:30, Feb 12 @ 2:00, Feb 18 @ 7:30, Feb 19 @ 7:30

Red Cast: Feb 11 @ 7:30, Feb 12 @ 7:30, Feb 17 @ 7:30, Feb 19 @ 2:00

As part of VACT's COVID safety precautions:

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this performance and must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo, such as on your phone, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record).

All attendees are required to be fully masked upon entering the building, in the theater, and throughout the performance.

Questions can be directed to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.