Don't Dress for Dinner
Verona Area Community Theater
Verona Area Community Theater, Verona 103 Lincoln St., Madison, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Don’t Dress For Dinner centers around not-so-happily married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. As Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse whilst Jacqueline is away, he arranges for a personal chef to prepare gourmet delights and arranges for his best friend, Robert, to come to the house to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.
This production may not be appropriate for younger children due to language and innuendo. While we will not age-restrict attendance, we encourage you to review the production synopsis.
Performances will be held in the VACT Theater at 103 Lincoln Street, Verona:
- Thursday, February 10, 7:30pm
- Friday, February 11, 7:30pm
- Saturday February 12, 2:00pm and 7:30pm
- Thursday, February 17, 7:30pm
- Friday, February 18, 7:30pm
- Saturday February 19, 2:00 and 7:30pm
Some roles in the show are double casted so please check our cast list here.:
- Green Cast: Feb 10 @ 7:30, Feb 12 @ 2:00, Feb 18 @ 7:30, Feb 19 @ 7:30
- Red Cast: Feb 11 @ 7:30, Feb 12 @ 7:30, Feb 17 @ 7:30, Feb 19 @ 2:00
As part of VACT's COVID safety precautions:
- All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this performance and must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo, such as on your phone, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record).
- All attendees are required to be fully masked upon entering the building, in the theater, and throughout the performance.
Questions can be directed to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.