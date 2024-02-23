media release: Tickets for the Watertown Players’ production of Don’t Hug Me, I’m Pregnant are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15 or by calling the box office--(920)306-4364. Tickets will also be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. The show will be performed February 23, 24, March 1, 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., and on February 25 and March 3 at 2:00 pm. at the Watertown Players’ Theater, 210 S Water St (inside The Market), Watertown. Don’t Hug Me, I’m Pregnant’s book and lyrics were written by Phil Olson, music was written by Paul Olson, and is being presented by an arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www. concordtheatricals.com. This musical comedy takes place in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota in a little bar called “The Bunyan,” owned by Clara and Gunner Johnson. Clara is 8 ½ months pregnant with their first child, and today she’s looking forward to her baby shower, getting lots of presents, and taking a break from her raging hormones. Suddenly, a freak snowstorm hits Bunyan Bay and the group finds themselves snowed in. All roads are closed. No one can get in or leave. Gunner’s worst nightmare comes true when Clara goes into labor and he realizes that he is going to have to deliver the baby in the bar. The show features 17 original songs including, “Babies and Beer,” “If I Only Had a Boy,” “Bun in the Oven,” “Baby Fever,” “The ‘Just Got Hosed Over by a Dork’ Blues,” and “If Men Had Babies, We’d All Be Extinct.” This is the fourth in the Don’t Hug Me series of six musical comedies, and the fourth to be presented by Watertown Players Community Theater.

The cast consists of Jayne Meske playing Clara Johnson, Jeff Boyce playing Gunner Johnson, Nick Holz playing Kanute Gunderson, Alix Brandt playing Bernice Lundstrom, and Jake Retasket playing Aarvid Gisselsen. Juanita Edington is the Director, Linda Ewert is the Assistant Director, Annette Weirick is the Producer, Ron Weirick is the Set Designer, and Jim Steffl is the show’s Technical Director. The Watertown Players Community Theater is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of those in this and surrounding communities by providing quality live theatre performances and educational and outreach opportunities that will entertain our audiences and engage our participants of all ages, fromchildren to senior citizens. For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call (920)306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.