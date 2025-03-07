media release: Tickets for the Watertown Players’ production of Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15 or by calling the box office--(920)306-4364. Tickets will also be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. The show will be performed March 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., and on March 9 and 16 at 2:00 pm. at the Watertown Players’ Theater, 210 S. Water St. (inside The Market), Watertown, WI. The book and lyrics were written by Phil Olson, music was written by Paul Olson and is being presented by an arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com.

This musical comedy takes place in a little small north woods bar in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota in a little bar owned by Clara and Gunner Johnson. Gunner and Clara have been married for “a long time,” the romance has left the marriage, and Clara would like to get it back. When Gunner finds a pamphlet that Clara was hiding for “Divorce Fantasy Camp,” he realizes he needs to do something to convince his wife that he’s a good husband. At the same time, Bernice, the pretty waitress, gets engaged to Aarvid, a karaoke salesman, Gunner’s twin sister, Trigger comes to town and proposes to Kanute, the local camping, hunting, and fishing business icon. It’s a double wedding. Will anyone get cold feet? Will someone try to derail the wedding? Will Clara go to Divorce Camp? What can possibly go wrong? Be assured, nothing will go as planned in Bunyan Bay. This is the fifth in the Don’t Hug Me series of six musical comedies, and the fifth to be presented by Watertown Players Community Theater.

The cast consists of Linda Ewert playing Clara Johnson, Jeff Boyce playing dual roles of Gunner Johnson and twin sister-Trigger Johnson, Nick Holz playing Kanute Gunderson, Haley Arndt playing Bernice Lundstrom, and Chris Arndt playing Aarvid Gisselsen. Juanita Edington is the Director, Kara Jorgensen is the Stage Manager, Annette Weirick is the Choreographer, Jennie Ortega is the Producer, Ron Weirick is the Set Builder, and Jim Steffl is the show’s Technical Director.

The Watertown Players Community Theater is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of those in this and surrounding communities by providing quality live theatre performances and educational and outreach opportunities that will entertain our audiences and engage our participants of all ages, from children to senior citizens. For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call (920)306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.