Don't Mess With Cupid, Madison Music Foundry
McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Bob Koch
Don't Mess With Cupid on stage at Orton Park Fest.
Don't Mess With Cupid at Orton Park Fest, 2022.
media release: Concerts at McKee, presented by Oak Bank, is back for 2025! Save the date! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park!
Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.
Don't Mess With Cupide is a 9 piece soul group based out of Madison.
Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt, Mosquito Joe of Madison, The Cesta an Illuminus Community, Klaas Financial, Vanden Heuvel & Associates CPAs, Matt Winzenreid Real Estate Partners, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and Madison Music Foundry.