Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness

Bob Koch
Don't Mess With Cupid on stage at Orton Park Fest.
Don't Mess With Cupid at Orton Park Fest, 2022.
media release: Music Makes a Difference! Presents: Local Talent Showcase
featuring Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, and Sam Ness
at High Noon Saloon, Saturday, December 3, 2022, Doors 6:00PM | Show 7:00PM
Ages 18+. No Dough Show! – FREE FREE FREE! As part of its mission, MMAD will match donations arising from the show to Alliant Energy’s Hometown Energy Fund.
