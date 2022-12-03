Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness

× Expand Bob Koch Don't Mess With Cupid on stage at Orton Park Fest. Don't Mess With Cupid at Orton Park Fest, 2022.

media release: Music Makes a Difference! Presents: Local Talent Showcase

featuring Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, and Sam Ness

at High Noon Saloon, Saturday, December 3, 2022, Doors 6:00PM | Show 7:00PM

Ages 18+. No Dough Show! – FREE FREE FREE! As part of its mission, MMAD will match donations arising from the show to Alliant Energy’s Hometown Energy Fund.