Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Music Makes a Difference! Presents: Local Talent Showcase

featuring Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, and Sam Ness

at High Noon Saloon, Saturday, December 3, 2022, Doors 6:00PM | Show 7:00PM

Ages 18+. No Dough Show! – FREE FREE FREE! As part of its mission, MMAD will match donations arising from the show to Alliant Energy’s Hometown Energy Fund.

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
608-268-1122
Google Calendar - Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Don’t Mess With Cupid, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sam Ness - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ical