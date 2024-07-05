× Expand Bob Koch Don't Mess With Cupid on stage at Orton Park Fest. Don't Mess With Cupid at Orton Park Fest, 2022.

media release: Every first Friday this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor play space like no other! Tonight’s featured performer is Don’t Mess with Cupid, an energetic nine-piece soul group hailing from Madison.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration.