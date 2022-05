× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Don't Mess With Cupid

press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Don't Mess With Cupid is a eight-piece soul group based out of Madison, led by Kevin Willmott. They play Otis Redding, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Al Green Marvin Gaye and More. Bring your dancin' shoes.