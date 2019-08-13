Don't Mess with Stress: Redefine what Stressors Look Like in a Modern Lifestyle

press release: When stress is uncontrolled, it has the power to alter blood sugar levels, interrupt sleep, interfere with digestion, slow metabolism, and even contribute to muscle-wasting Unfortunately, it doesn't matter how healthy our lifestyles are, unmanaged stress can unravel it all.

Rachel Carlson, author, educator, and yoga instructor, will examine how everyday choices in diet, sleep, movement, environment, and connections (with the self, others, and nature) impact overall stress load. Analyze how many 'hidden' stressors are present within your lifestyle and learn relevant modifications to alleviate concealed stress and better support overall health.

Carlson's book, The Paleovation Workbook, will be available for sale and signing.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.