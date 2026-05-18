media release:

Full Mile Presents: Don’t Spook the Horse

Thursday, June 18, 2026

6:00 PM 9:00 PM

We’re pretty darn pumped to have Madison-based Don’t Spook the Horse in downtown Sunny P on stage here for the first time! Their distinctive brand of Americana grows from twisting ancient folk songs and newer deep-cut covers and blending them with carefully crafted originals, all with plenty of space for improvisation. Creative stuff from uber talented musicians! Don’t Spook the Horse – words to live by… and the name of their band. 6PM start time and free admission as always!