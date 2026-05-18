Don't Spook The Horse

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: 

Full Mile Presents: Don’t Spook the Horse

Thursday, June 18, 2026

6:00 PM  9:00 PM

We’re pretty darn pumped to have Madison-based Don’t Spook the Horse in downtown Sunny P on stage here for the first time! Their distinctive brand of Americana grows from twisting ancient folk songs and newer deep-cut covers and blending them with carefully crafted originals, all with plenty of space for improvisation. Creative stuff from uber talented musicians! Don’t Spook the Horse – words to live by… and the name of their band. 6PM start time and free admission as always!

Info

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
608-318-2074
Google Calendar - Don't Spook The Horse - 2026-05-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Don't Spook The Horse - 2026-05-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Don't Spook The Horse - 2026-05-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Don't Spook The Horse - 2026-05-18 18:00:00 ical