press release: Our distinctive brand of Americana grows from twisting ancient folk songs and newer deep-cut covers and blending them with carefully crafted originals, all with plenty of space for improvisation. Simple is beautiful.

Each voice contributes equally to the band’s wooden mélange. Singer/guitarist David Heuring (The Resistance, The North Westerns) and Kevin Youngs (The Kissers) bonded at Whiskey Lash All-Stars shows at the Crystal Corner bar in Madison, Wisconsin, and started picking for fun. Soon Kevin Tipple (Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble, Chicken Bacon) brought Greta, his double bass, to the party. Standing gigs at Tempest and The Malt House honed the sound. Multi-instrumentalist Mark Roeder (Wet Behind the Ears, The Best Westerns) adds fiddle and steel, and the estimable Kenny Koeppler (way too many bands to list) ties it all together on drums.

Don’t Spook the Horse has played dozens of performances of our folk-blues-jam-Americana and originals at many venues in and around Madison and southwestern Wisconsin, including the High Noon Saloon, Cress Springs Farm, Tyranena Brewing Company, Lakeside Coffeehouse, Brix Cider, Ravinia Courtyard, Tempest, Sprouting Acres Farm, and monthly appearances at the Ohio and the Malt House in Madison.

Don’t Spook the Horse – words to live by… and the name of our band.