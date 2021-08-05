press release: $10.

Don’t Tell Comedy is a national comedy company that produces secret pop-up shows. The lineup and venue are not released until the day of the show, after tickets are purchased. But trust us when we say, this one will be one you don’t want to miss!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.