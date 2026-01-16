Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: By Nathan Alan Davis 

Directed by Tyrone Phillips 

Dontrell is a teenager with a bright future and an ancestry haunted by water. As he prepares to leave for college, he’s pulled inevitably toward his family's mysterious history, and an ancestor lost at sea long ago. Driven by dreams, Dontrell searches for connection to his past as his family attempts to anchor him in the present.  A lyrical, funny and theatrical exploration of love, legacy and self-discovery. Contains adult themes and language. 

In repertory, 8/1-9/25. Touchstone.

Theater & Dance
