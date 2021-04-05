ONLINE: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

press release: Winter Words is a public play-reading series where APT artists explore new-to-APT plays, some of which may someday make their way to our stages. This popular series is, of course, typically held in the Touchstone Theatre. But this year, Zoom is where it's at. So while the format may be different, these readings still teem with the raw energy of an early table read, produced for you with just one day of rehearsal.

Each reading will be followed by a talk back with the actors and artists.

Tickets are $15, and go on sale February 8 at 10:00 am CST. They are available for purchase only online. If you need assistance with your order, email the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.

Please note: Unlike APT's earlier Zoom series, these readings are one-time events and must be viewed live. Readings begin at 7:00 PM CST on the dates below.

April 5: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

By Nathan Alan Davis; directed by Ameenah Kaplan.

"Nathan Alan Davis’s script is sunny and lovable, despite its inexorable pull from present-day Baltimore toward the slave trade’s notorious Middle Passage."

- The Washington Post

Dontrell is living the American high school dream – straight A, top of the class, headed to college, and the light of his family’s life. And then one night, the dream comes. A dream of an ancestor lost at sea, sending Dontrell on a hero quest through history. But before he dives in, he needs to learn how to swim. A funny and dreamlike work of magical realism, Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea makes a poetic statement about what it means to be young and Black in America, written by Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem).