press release: The very best of Broadway stars come to Middleton WI when the internationally renowned THE DOO WOP PROJECT, performs at the Middleton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 8, @ 7:30 pm.

Featuring Tony nominated stars and cast members from Broadway hits like MOTOWN and JERSEY BOYS this group of World class vocalists, unite to bring a refreshing and contemporary spin to the classic Doo Wop artists like The Del Vikings, The Belmonts, The Four Seasons, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers and more.

The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history!

Tickets for this extraordinary musical event can be purchased at: https://friendspac.ludus.com/ index.php?widget=1.

To Learn more about The Doo Wop Project visit https://www.thedoowopproject.c om/.