ONLINE: The Doo Wop Project

media release: Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what Maroon 5 would sound like if they had lived in the doo wop era?

Over 1,000,000 people around the world have fallen in love with The Doo Wop Project and now you can too. From your living room!

Featuring Tony-nominated members of Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, A Bronx Tale, and more, the Doo Wop Project's dynamic live show takes audiences on a journey from early doo wop groups The Flamingos and The Belmonts through their influence on R&B like Smokey Robinson and The Four Seasons, all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits by Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and Moroon 5. The last five years have seen sold-out shows across the country and performances with everyone from Katy Perry to Jon Bon Jovi to Jay Leno.

The Doo Wop Project has been seen in theaters across the country from Paramount Center for The Arts to Weinberg Center for the Arts and even Flint Center for the Performing Arts. Their popular Symphonic Pops show has been performed with dozens of symphonies including Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Omaha, Vancouver, Detroit, and more!

"Refreshing pop flavor... a rowdy standing ovation" - Omaha World-Herald

"The sellout crowd of enthusiastic fans cheered after every number. I have never seen so many people experience so much joy in my theater." - Jane B. Stein, Shea Center for Performing Arts

"The Doo Wop Project has to be the biggest crowd pleasing show touring today." - Alan Ankles, Staller Center for the Arts