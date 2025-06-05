media release: The Door County Contemporary Art Fair will be held at the Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, Wisconsin from June 5 to June 8, 2025. The three-day program will introduce art to art enthusiasts in an event yet unseen in Wisconsin. It was born from the desire to address a lack of contemporary art in an otherwise culturally enriched and dynamic destination. And to do it with an enthusiasm that embraces the energy, vision, and welcoming spirit of the region. DCC will host 20 art galleries from Wisconsin and beyond while welcoming thousands of art lovers from around the United States. It will also feature a wealth of site-specific art works and projects, plenty of Wisconsin-centric food and drink, and curated events and art-related projects.

Door County Contemporary will be more than an art fair, it will be a three-day celebration of art and ideas. All of it set against the backdrop of one of the America’s greatest geographical settings–a brilliant contrast of perspectives that will make it a truly memorable and unique occasion. DCC hopes to leave visitors feeling they’ve married the best of fine art with the idiosyncratic swagger of the region, meant to resonate long after its visitors exit State Highway 42/57. The events, the setting, the tastes and smells, and of course the world class art will create something far greater than the sum of its eclectic parts: woodsy tradition and bleeding-edge cultural objects; Spotted Cows and conceptual art; and all the best things talented humans can deliver to the world to make it worth inhabiting.

We are thrilled to welcome you to Door County Contemporary. While you are in Door County, there is so much to do. We appreciate you supporting this incredible place and are happy to share some recommendations for your stay.

​

​

​

​

2025 GALLERIES

Portrait Society, Milwaukee

Real Tinsel, Milwaukee

Kim Storage Gallery, Milwaukee

James May Gallery, Milwaukee

OS Projects, Racine

Goldfinch Gallery, Chicago

Oliva Gallery, Chicago

65 Grand Gallery, Chicago

Green Gallery, Milwaukee

The Plan, Chicago

Hair and Nails, Minneapolis

Tandem Press, Madison

Western Exhibitions, Chicago

Devening Projects, Chicago

Hawthorn Contemporary, Milwaukee

​Dreamsong, Minneapolis

Zieher Smith, Nashville

Misako & Rosen, Chicago

Special Effects, Kansas City

Mary Nohl Fellowship, Milwaukee

​