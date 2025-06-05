Door County Contemporary Art Fair
media release: The Door County Contemporary Art Fair will be held at the Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, Wisconsin from June 5 to June 8, 2025. The three-day program will introduce art to art enthusiasts in an event yet unseen in Wisconsin. It was born from the desire to address a lack of contemporary art in an otherwise culturally enriched and dynamic destination. And to do it with an enthusiasm that embraces the energy, vision, and welcoming spirit of the region. DCC will host 20 art galleries from Wisconsin and beyond while welcoming thousands of art lovers from around the United States. It will also feature a wealth of site-specific art works and projects, plenty of Wisconsin-centric food and drink, and curated events and art-related projects.
Door County Contemporary will be more than an art fair, it will be a three-day celebration of art and ideas. All of it set against the backdrop of one of the America’s greatest geographical settings–a brilliant contrast of perspectives that will make it a truly memorable and unique occasion. DCC hopes to leave visitors feeling they’ve married the best of fine art with the idiosyncratic swagger of the region, meant to resonate long after its visitors exit State Highway 42/57. The events, the setting, the tastes and smells, and of course the world class art will create something far greater than the sum of its eclectic parts: woodsy tradition and bleeding-edge cultural objects; Spotted Cows and conceptual art; and all the best things talented humans can deliver to the world to make it worth inhabiting.
2025 GALLERIES
Portrait Society, Milwaukee
Real Tinsel, Milwaukee
Kim Storage Gallery, Milwaukee
James May Gallery, Milwaukee
OS Projects, Racine
Goldfinch Gallery, Chicago
Oliva Gallery, Chicago
65 Grand Gallery, Chicago
Green Gallery, Milwaukee
The Plan, Chicago
Hair and Nails, Minneapolis
Tandem Press, Madison
Western Exhibitions, Chicago
Devening Projects, Chicago
Hawthorn Contemporary, Milwaukee
Zieher Smith, Nashville
Misako & Rosen, Chicago
Special Effects, Kansas City
Mary Nohl Fellowship, Milwaukee