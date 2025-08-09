media release: Known around the world as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest,” this beloved region of Wisconsin will host the first-ever Door County Jazz Festival in August 2025. Including live performances throughout the peninsula, the week-long ‘Jazz Across Door’ festival will feature live acts at venues throughout the county from Ephraim to Sister Bay to Egg Harbor and more, culminating in a weekend stage event at Sturgeon Bay’s Sunset Park on August 9-10.

The Door County Jazz Festival is founded by Staci Griesbach, who will serve as the festival’s producer and artistic director. Griesbach is a native of northeast Wisconsin with an extensive background in entertainment marketing and music production and a passion for discovering and showcasing strong talent.

“Door County offers the perfect setting for a Jazz Festival, and the community’s early embrace reflects the dedication here to supporting the arts and culture throughout the peninsula,” said Griesbach. “As one of the Midwest’s most popular destinations, my hope is to create an experience where Jazz fans from around the world can come and enjoy world-class music in attractive venues, all nestled in the local charm of this special corner of Wisconsin.”

The mission of the Door County Jazz Festival is to create a cultural celebration that brings together the community and highlights what makes the area so magnetic. A region known for numerous live music performances throughout the peak summer season, the Door County Jazz Festival will look to celebrate local artists while also bringing in top Jazz acts from around the world.

“It’s exciting to see the work Staci’s been doing the last couple of years come to fruition with the launch of the first-ever Jazz Festival here in Door County,” said Ken Pabich, Door County Administrator, who was instrumental in connecting Griesbach with the community. “During the summer, the county is brimming with activity, and we hope this festival is something the local community can enjoy as well as tourists coming in from around Wisconsin and beyond.”

Griesbach anticipates announcing an artist lineup in early 2025 and says the curation will include top acts as well as new or undiscovered talent. The festival will be a mix of free and ticketed events.

“My goal is to create a festival environment where music fans can come and see their favorite artists while discovering new acts. When I attend a festival, I go to see my favorite acts, but I’m also looking for that ‘surprise and delight’ moment where a new artist blows me away,” she said. “We’ll also be celebrating the local artisanal community, so attendees can enjoy food and beverages from local Door County purveyors.”

The festival is also slated to feature top Jazz ensembles and combos from the Wisconsin-based University system, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, while also highlighting local Door County schools and music education programs.

For those interested in being a “Founding Circle Patron” for the festival, information and details on supporting the Festival through the Door County Jazz Foundation can be found at www.doorcountyjazz.org. Door County Jazz Foundation, Inc. is a tax exempt public charity under Section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code.