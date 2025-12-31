Door Creek Park Winter Celebration

media release: Join city leaders, partners, and friends for a ribbon-cutting and winter celebration at Door Creek Park!

Schedule

10:00am: Ribbon cutting inside the pavilion

10:30am – 12:00pm: free equipment rentals – skis, snowshoes, and ice skates – depending on amenities open

10:30am – 12:00pm: Learn to Classes, free and provided by Madison Nordic Ski Club

On-going – food carts, ice skating with games and prizes, free popcorn

We’ll do our best to host the ribbon-cutting portion as planned, regardless of which amenities are open. However, if we have inclement weather, we will reschedule for Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the same time. Some of the offerings may be altered or changed.