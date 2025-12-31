Door Creek Park Winter Celebration
Door Creek Park 7035 Littlemore Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
media release: Join city leaders, partners, and friends for a ribbon-cutting and winter celebration at Door Creek Park!
Schedule
- 10:00am: Ribbon cutting inside the pavilion
- 10:30am – 12:00pm: free equipment rentals – skis, snowshoes, and ice skates – depending on amenities open
- 10:30am – 12:00pm: Learn to Classes, free and provided by Madison Nordic Ski Club
- On-going – food carts, ice skating with games and prizes, free popcorn
We’ll do our best to host the ribbon-cutting portion as planned, regardless of which amenities are open. However, if we have inclement weather, we will reschedule for Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the same time. Some of the offerings may be altered or changed.
Info
