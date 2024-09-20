Doors of Perception Ensemble

Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

a message from the Trio Soleil newsletter:

Our dear Jacoba's under the weather so rather than Trio Soleil at Lakeside on Sept. 20, Kevin and I will be playing with the Doors of Perception Ensemble alongside the Rosenthal brothers (Marc and David).  Music from 7:00 to 9:30 PM, Friday Sept. 20, no cover, $10 donation greatly appreciated!

Come on out to enjoy DOPe's harmonica driven Chicago blues, tasty deep cuts from your old vinyl rock and roll collection, off-kilter ballads, and delightful singalongs.  

Trio Soleil will be back in the saddle on Friday, October 18, at Lakeside.  Meantime, hope to see you tomorrow night.  Enjoy this extended summertime!!!

