Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Doors Of Perception ensemble (DOPe) plays blues infused rock with eclectic improvisation. Find us at dopetunes.org

The band consists of Kevin Clark, Maury Smith, Marc Rosenthal, and David Rosenthal. The band members been active musicians in the Madison area for decades. This benefit supports:

Voces de la Frontera and 350 Wisconsin.

Voces de la Frontera Is a statewide civil rights organization supporting and protecting immigrant rights since 1994.  

350 Wisconsin is a statewide environmental organization working to protect our planet and transformational progress towards environmental justice and addressing the climate crisis.

$10-20 suggested donation. Show starts at 6:30.

harmonybarandgrill.com

