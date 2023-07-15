media release: The Witwen Summer Concert Series will take place at the historic Witwen Campground, beginning July 8 and continuing the next 3 Saturdays -- July 15, 22, and 29.

The July 8 concert will feature The Honey Pies will join us (Traditional and Original Americana).).

July 15 we will welcome the Doreen's Jazz New Orleans

On July 22, Shakey - A Neil Young Tribute

July 29, our final concert of the summer, will feature Leonardo Garcia y Son Horizonte

Food will be available for purchase from Middleton BBQ at the first two concerts, and from Bob's BBQ Emporium at the last two concerts. In addition, Cub Scout Pack 373 will offer popcorn, candy, soda and water for sale during the concerts.

Gates open at 4:30 pm; music begins at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm. Free parking on site, with handicapped parking available.

Beer is not served at Witwen, but carry-ins of adult beverages are allowed. Please bring your own lawn chairs (very limited picnic table seating available).

All concerts are free of charge, with a "Pass the Hat" opportunity to donate during intermission.

This Witwen Summer Concert Series is supported in part, by a grant from the Sauk County Extension Education, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.