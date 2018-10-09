press release: Meet the Author: Doris Green, Elsie's Story: Chasing a Family Mystery. The book is a memoir and family history about the puzzling circumstances surrounding the author's Aunt Elsie and her death in a northern Wisconsin tavern in 1960. The decades-long search for answers led to family secrets, surprises, and finally a solution. Green will also talk about her upcoming release, Wisconsin Underground: A Guide to Caves, Mines, and Tunnels In and Around the Badger State (a second edition of her original, published in 2000). You will be able to purchase signed copies of Elsie's Story after the talk.

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.; the Madison Senior Center is located at 330 W. Mifflin St.