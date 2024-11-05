media release: Known professionally as The Dorons, the Rosenfield family is a four-piece band made up of seasoned pros and formally trained musicians specializing in thought-provoking Indie-rock. The Providence, Rhode Island-based quartet features a mom, a dad, and two brothers who’s sound evokes 21st century folk-rock, singer-songwriter, and alt-rock styles with searing lead guitar playing, impassioned vocals, sage and sensitive lyrics, earworm hooks, and a stirring acoustic-rock foundation. Their songs also contain nuanced rhythm section interplay. The band’s evocative name is fascinatingly layered. It references the Doors and the bittersweet minor scale, the Dorian mode, plus it hilariously rhymes with “morons.” Additionally, the word “dor” in Hebrew means “generation,” which speaks to the multi-generational nature of the band.