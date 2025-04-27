Dorothy, Cory Marks

media release: Rock sensation DOROTHY is kicking off 2025 with a bang, confirming her forthcoming headline tour immediately following the premiere of her trailblazing new music video for "Tombstone Town," featuring legendary guitarist Slash.

The single, a gritty, boot-stomping anthem, which landed on Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" list and was lauded as a hit by Forbes, has been steadily climbing the charts and just hit No. 14 at Active Rock Radio — a testament to its undeniable power and Dorothy's growing impact in the rock world.

Watch the official music video for "Tombstone Town," which was directed by Rich Ragsdale, here.

The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, marking a career milestone for Dorothy as she continues her meteoric rise.

"I'm so honored to have Slash join me on 'Tombstone Town,'" says Dorothy. "The song is an excerpt from my diary — born out of betrayal and heartache. The music video has a plot twist at the end, but ultimately, I wanted to send a message of forgiveness and resilience, rather than revenge. Writing this song was therapy for me."

Slash himself sums it up perfectly: "'Tombstone Town' is a sexy rock 'n' roll grind, featuring Dorothy's inimitable swagger and a killer guitar hook."

Building on the momentum of the single, Dorothy is hitting the road for a headline tour in support of her highly anticipated new album, The Way, arriving March 14 via Roc Nation. The album is truly a watershed moment for the artist, ultimately cementing her place among hard rock's elite players. Pre-order it here.

About the album, the vocalist enthuses, "This album is a love letter to the fans. I'm letting them know everything is going to be okay, and we'll help each other find the way — even if we get lost at times."