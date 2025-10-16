media release: $22 GA / $32 Front Row

THE DOSE returns to The Bur Oak after last year's sold out success! Join us for another mind-bending journey of experimentation, laughter, and healing. Set in a vibrant and surreal venue, THE DOSE is a fully immersive psychedelic experience featuring a carefully curated line-up of some of the best comedians in the country (seen on HBO, Comedy Central, Late Night, Netflix, Don't Tell, and more)!

At THE DOSE we facilitate the perfect set and setting for both the comedians and the audience to find the funny within their expanding minds.

Our Master of Ceremonies and creator of THE DOSE is Steven Gillespie (CONAN, AMAZON PRIME), a nationally touring stand-up comedian and a psychedelic connoisseur.

THE DOSE is more than a comedy show, it’s a multi-media event featuring our very own DJ and he will play before, during, and sometimes even after the show! Don't miss the pre-show DJ set; featuring music, visuals, vendors and flow performers...its becoming more and more popular!

We encourage all types of festival performers to come show off their skills during the pre-show DJ set (Jugglers, Dancers, Hula Hoopers, sound bathers, etc.).

If you are interested in performing during the pre-show please email us here: thedosecomedyshow@gmail.com

Come take a trip with us as we transcend the ordinary, dance on the edges of perception, and explore the healing properties of our boundless imaginations.

And also to just laugh and be silly.

THE DOSE: We’ll Take Ours. Don’t Forget Yours.

****THESE SHOWS SOLD OUT VERY QUICKLY LAST YEAR SO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW****