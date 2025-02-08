media release: A mind-bending journey of experimentation, laughter, and healing.

Set in a vibrant and surreal venue,THE DOSE is a fully immersive psychedelic experience featuring a carefully curated line-up of some of the best comedians in the country (seen on HBO, Comedy Central, Late Night, Netflix, Don’t Tell, and more!).

At THE DOSE we facilitate the perfect set and setting for both the comedians and the audience to find the funny within their expanding minds. Our Master of Ceremonies and creator ofTHE DOSE is Steven Gillespie (CONAN, AMAZON PRIME), a nationally touring stand-up comedian and a psychedelic connoisseur.

The show also features our very own DJ and she will play before, during, and sometimes even after the show!

Take a trip with us as we transcend the ordinary, dance on the edges of perception, and explore the healing properties of our boundless imaginations. And also to just laugh and be silly

THE DOSE: We'll Take Ours. Don't Forget Yours.