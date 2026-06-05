Dottie & Josie Brand reception

media release: "Summer Magic" - Dottie and Josie Brand (Two Peas in a Pod) - June 1

June 1 - 30, 2026

Reception: Sun, June 7, 2 - 4 pm

We are self-taught artists who create work inspired by healing, nature, travel, and personal experiences. Growing up, art became a way for us to process emotions, express ourselves, and create spaces that felt meaningful and comforting.

Our first “gallery” was our college apartment, which we transformed with our own artwork and nature-inspired design and the power of the feminine. Sharing our space and work with others encouraged us to continue creating and exploring art more seriously. Inspired by our Latin culture, color, emotion, and everyday moments, our work reflects themes of connection, growth, identity, resilience, and healing. Through our art, we hope to create pieces that make people feel inspired, seen, and connected.