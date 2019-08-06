Double Dollars Fundraiser Launch Party
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Delta Beer Lab is hosting a launch party to support CAC’s Double Dollars program August 6th from 6-8pm. All tips given at Delta Beer Lab during the month of August will go directly towards supporting Double Dollars, a matching grant up to $25 per market day to families and individuals using their FoodShare benefits at Farmers’ Markets in Dane County. Join us to support healthy families and farmers!
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
