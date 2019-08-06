Double Dollars Fundraiser Launch Party

press release: Delta Beer Lab is hosting a launch party to support CAC’s Double Dollars program August 6th from 6-8pm. All tips given at Delta Beer Lab during the month of August will go directly towards supporting Double Dollars, a matching grant up to $25 per market day to families and individuals using their FoodShare benefits at Farmers’ Markets in Dane County. Join us to support healthy families and farmers!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/2190210161277584/