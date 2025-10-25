Double Double Bass & Treble

media release: Perfect Harmony Chorus has been brewing up something special for our annual fall fundraiser!

Join our witches’ circle as Chef Neal cooks up another homemade meatloaf or stuffed squash meal.

Our PHC singers will double, double as your attentive servers and musical entertainment.

Our silent auction full of handmade crafts and home-cooked delights, and you’ll have to “bid high and bid often” in order to bubble your way to the top!

Tickets $55

Doors open at 6:00pm. Dinner and program starts at 6:30pm.

Parking available in the church parking lot, and on neighborhood streets.