Double Feature: Friday Edition

to Google Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00

Pasqual's Cantina - East Washington 1344 East Washington Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53703

5-10 pm: There’s nothing scary about this Friday the 13th — unless you’re freaked out about having so many tequila drinks at your disposal (and in that case, you’re on your own with the guy in the hockey mask). Three restaurants — Canteen, Pasqual’s and Bel Air Cantina — are teaming up to feature a tailor-made menu of tequila-focused cocktails during dinner service, made with the best Roca Patron has to offer. Because if anything can keep bad stuff from happening, it’s tequila.

Info
Pasqual's Cantina - East Washington 1344 East Washington Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Madison Cocktail Week
608-497-3333
to Google Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Double Feature: Friday Edition - 2017-10-13 17:00:00