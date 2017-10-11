Double Feature: Friday Edition

5-10 pm: There’s nothing scary about this Friday the 13th — unless you’re freaked out about having so many tequila drinks at your disposal (and in that case, you’re on your own with the guy in the hockey mask). Three restaurants — Canteen, Pasqual’s and Bel Air Cantina — are teaming up to feature a tailor-made menu of tequila-focused cocktails during dinner service, made with the best Roca Patron has to offer. Because if anything can keep bad stuff from happening, it’s tequila.