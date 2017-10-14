Double Feature: Saturday Edition

5-10 pm: Four Madison restaurant powerhouses — Merchant, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Cento and newly opened MintMark — will feature a special cocktail menu for the evening. Angostura rum (and amaro), Don Pancho rum, Riazul tequila, and Nonino amaro and grappa will all be part of the action, which means if you can’t find something you like on this list, you may just be impossible to please, and we’ll be over in the corner, crying.