Double Header Comedy

media release: Two of Chicago's top headliners are performing at the colorful, intimate showspace found at Hotel Indigo on Friday, February 27. Join us for a night of nonstop laughs and great vibes in an eclectic venue just east of downtown Madison.

Tyler Fowler is a nationally touring comedian who expertly weaves relatable anecdotes about marriages, kids, and jobs - none of which he has - to create a show you won't want to miss. His debut album Friends With 401(k) Benefits premiered #1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and was followed by a 30 minute special with Drybar Comedy titled Little Spoon and an hour special with Comedy Dynamics titled My Mom Said I Can’t Go. Based in Chicago Tyler can be seen regularly at The Laugh Factory and Zanies Comedy Clubs.

Chris Trani is a favorite of the Chicago comedy scene and the producer of The House of Blues stand-up comedy show on Thursday nights in Chicago. He’s also a regular at Zanies, The Laugh Factory, The Funny Bone, and more. Chris has opened for Ken Flores, Jon Lovitz, and regularly opens for David Koechner of The Office & Anchorman. He’s also shared the stage with Ari Shaffir, Roy Wood Jr., and Pat McGann. Chris integrates all forms of comedy into his act: stand-up, storytelling, crowd work, one-liners; and if need be, can do it all in Spanish too.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.